Stellar Blade Already on Sale Ahead of Steam Release

If you haven’t had the chance to play Stellar Blade but are playing via Steam next month, PC players are in luck thanks to a new sale. With the upcoming release of the 2024 cybernetic action title on Steam on June 11th, the game has already been given a reasonable discount. Launching last year, Stellar Blade made waves on PlayStation 5 as an exclusive, with many enjoying its intense combat and impressive visuals. While it did stir up some controversy regarding its main character, the reception of the title was enough to warrant some major award nominations. Therefore, this deal is sure to be a big steal for those who want to jump in, especially with the surprise sequel coming soon.

Stellar Blade, for those who don’t know, is an action title from Shift Up, a South Korean studio known for Goddess of Victory: Nikke. You play as Eve, a freedom fighter sent to Earth to fight the Naytibas, an alien race hellbent on destroying the human race. Through hack-and-slash gameplay similar to Bayonetta and Nier: Automata, you’ll slay whatever comes your way and save the remaining humans in the Colony. In our review of the title, which we gave a 4 out of 5, we said, “…Stellar Blade boasts some surprisingly involved combat systems and fantastic creature designs all in a relatively compact experience.” Now, with its big release on PC, Fanatical has a great offer on the title that you won’t want to miss.

Stellar Blade is 10% Off Ahead of PC Release

Stellar Blade is discounted ahead of June 11th’s PC release.

Ahead of its June 11th release date, the Standard Edition of Stellar Blade is currently being priced at $53.99, a 10% discount compared to the normal $59.99 price it’ll go for at launch. Furthermore, the 10% discount applies to the title’s Complete Edition, lowering the price from $79.99 to $71.99. You can check out the deal on Fanatical linked here. The discount is only available for the Steam versions of the game, so PlayStation fans won’t be able to take advantage of the deal. Also, while there isn’t any deadline as to when Fanatical’s deal on Stellar Blade will end, it seems likely that it will just be until release, so those interested should take advantage as soon as they can.

The PC version of Stellar Blade had been set up to be announced for quite a while, first surfacing from a financial filing last year. It was officially confirmed in November 2024, and has just recently received its June 11th release after a trailer leaked online with the date and additions. Differing from the PlayStation version, the PC version will have AI upscaling, unlocked frame rate, 25 brand new costumes, and an entirely new boss battle. In addition, those who purchase the Complete Edition will get the Nier: Automata DLC and Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC. With the sequel recently hinted at releasing before 2027, there may not be a better time to join Eve in her fight for humanity than now.

Stellar Blade will launch on Steam on June 11th.