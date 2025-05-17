Stellar Blade Devs Address PC Release Controversies

Stellar Blade has become one of the most popular games on the PlayStation 5, topping the charts on the PlayStation store and selling out merch at shocking speeds. Fans will be excited to know the former exclusive will be coming to PC this year, opening the game up for a larger audience to enjoy. However, with any PC port comes issues, and the developer of Stellar Blade, Shift Up, has recently come forward to address some controversies about the game before its June 11th release date, including concerns over console-locked content and frame rate issues.

Following the success of the Black Myth: Wukong PC port, The Stellar Blade PC port was announced much to the excitement of would-be fans who weren’t able to play the game due to its PlayStation exclusivity. However, as we approach the release date for the Stellar Blade PC part, information online about the game’s specs, region lock issues, and potential console exclusive content has sparked controversy amongst the eagerly waiting fans.

The developers in charge of the Stellar Blade PC port came forward to address these issues on the official Stellar Blade X account.

🔸️We are closely discussing the region lock issue with the publisher and are doing our BEST to resolve most of it as soon as possible.

🔸️As shown in the test chart below, the DRM has been hard tuned to maintain the same average frame rate, with even higher minimum frames in… pic.twitter.com/JDimvKiKte — StellarBlade (@StellarBlade) May 16, 2025

As the post explains, those worried about differences between the PC and PlayStation versions of Stellar Blade can rest assured that the PC version will keep up with its PlayStation counterpart, stating “Both the PC and PS5 versions offer the same content. We will make sure that early buyers are never at a disadvantage through future updates.” Shift Up also addressed that a PSN account is not required to play the game on PC, and that they are working closely with the publisher to get around region lock issues.

All content, including the Nier: Automata crossover, will be available on pc.

Major controversy has sparked within the community over the Stellar Blade PC port’s use of Denuvo, a digital rights management software designed to stop the unauthorized copying and distribution of a game. This so-called DRM is controversial within the gaming community for its effects on FPS within a game, as well as its anti-piracy measures which can be harmful to legitimate consumers. Namely, the DRM requires an Internet connection to work, meaning that the Stellar Blade PC port likely will not be able to be played offline. The DRM is also known to install files on your computer that remain even after you uninstall the game it came with.

Despite this controversy, the Stellar Blade PC port team insists on still using the Denuvo software, stating that “The DRM has been hard tuned to maintain the same average frame rate, with even higher minimum frames in some cases.”

Stellar Blade comes out for the PC platform on June 11th and is already up for preorders via Steam. The base version of the game costs $59.99 just like the PS5 version of Stellar Blade did last year, though there’s also a $79.99 Complete Edition that comes with bonus costumes and the crossovers with NieR:Automata and Goddess of Victory: Nikke.