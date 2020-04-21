PS4 and Xbox One Finally Get Popular PC Game

Today, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One finally got one of PC's most popular survival games. More specifically, out of nowhere, Beam Team Games dropped Stranded Deep on PS4 and Xbox One, giving console gamers a new survival title to play during quarantine. And given the fact that the game takes place on a remote island in the Pacific Island, it will probably serve as a much needed escape, even if the circumstances in the game are equally dire.

For those that don't know: Stranded Deep is a survival game from the aforementioned Australian studio that debuted all the way back in 2015 via the PC and via early access. And it was a huge hit upon release, demonstrating the allure of dropping a game into early access before release.

According to Steam user reviews, the success is well deserved. Since it dropped, 74% of Steam users have reviewed the game positively across over 23,000 reviews. That's pretty impressive.

As you may remember, console ports for the game were actually announced back in 2018, but that was via Telltale Games. However, after original Telltale shuttered, Beam Dog Games had to turn to self-publishing.

"Take the role of a plane crash survivor stranded somewhere in the Pacific Ocean," reads an official blurb about the game. "Come face to face with some of the most life threatening scenarios that will result in a different experience each time you play. Scavenge. Discover. Survive."

Unfortunately, for console users, the game actually costs $5 more than it does on PC. Over on Steam, the game can be nabbed for just $15. Meanwhile, on PS4 and Xbox One it costs $20, which is a very fair asking point, but it's more than what PC players have been -- and are -- paying for the title.

Meanwhile, the game's official Twitter account has noted that the team is looking into adding an invert-y feature, which apparently is in high demand.

Hi Everyone! The Invert-Y feature is currently not available but it’s something we’ll be adding as soon as possible! — Stranded Deep (@TheStrandedDeep) April 21, 2020

Stranded Deep is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports.

