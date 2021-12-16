New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Details Revealed

During E3, Square Enix announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but little additional information had been revealed since. With the game set to release early next year, the publisher has finally dropped some new information about the game, including its characters, job classes, and more. The action-RPG will see the hero Jack attempting to defeat Chaos, and use the light of the crystals to save the kingdom of Cornelia. On this quest, he’ll be receiving help from the newly revealed character Sophia. The warrior will join the rest of the team in the game.

In addition to Sophia, Square Enix revealed Astos, the king of the dark elves. Found in the Western Keep, Astos will give Jack and his team guidance, but their destination will see them confronted by Tiamat, the fiend of Wind. At this time, it’s unclear whether Astos knowingly directs the team towards a trap, but players will have to deal with Tiamat’s Macro Burst attack on their journey to save Cornelia.

In Stranger of Paradise‘s job system, players can shift between two different jobs instantly during combat. There are three basic jobs in the game: Swordsman, Mage, and Pugilist. These are fairly straightforward, with the Swordsman class being Jack’s default to begin the game. Advanced jobs are unlocked as the player levels up, and Square Enix is teasing there will be even higher-ranking jobs beyond those.

Last but not least, Square Enix revealed some of the bonuses that will be accompanied by the game. A digital deluxe edition will be offered, which includes a Season Pass, digital artbook, and digital mini soundtrack. PS4 owners will get a free theme, and this version includes a free PS5 upgrade. Buyers that pre-order the digital deluxe version or the standard digital version will receive early access: 72 hours on consoles, and 24 hours on PC. All pre-orders also include the Braveheart weapon and Lustrous Shield, while everyone that purchases the game by April 18th at 11:59 p.m. will receive the Rebellion Weapon. Fans of physical releases can get a SteelBook instead from participating retailers.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will release March 18, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

