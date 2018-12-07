‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’ Announced, First Trailer Revealed

We were wondering what would become of the Stranger Things franchise in the game world after Telltale’s proposed project based on the hit series ended up being cancelled following its closure. But there’s some good news — it does indeed live on, though with a completely different retro-style title.

A new trailer for Stranger Things 3: The Game was revealed tonight, set to debut sometime in 2019 alongside the third season of the series on Netflix. An exact date wasn’t given, but the game will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Duffer Brothers, the creators of the hit on-demand series, presented the trailer, which features bits and pieces of what we can expect from the game. It appears to be set in a 16-bit style isometric setting, featuring familiar characters from the Stranger Things universe.

The game will also support cooperative play, and will be compatible with Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch when it comes to cross-play support. (No word on PlayStation 4 — at least not yet.) There’s no details on how this will work, but more than likely, we’ll see players take control of characters within this particular universe, solving puzzles and possibly taking on enemies, depending on who’s involved.

As for the story, well, the Duffers aren’t talking, as that would apparently spoil what’s going to happen with the third season of Stranger Things. But we’ll find out soon enough, fans. It’s just a matter of seeing what settles over the next few months. Maybe a new Netflix series trailer can give us an idea…?

In the meantime, the trailer for Stranger Things 3: The Game can be seen above — and as you can see from the screenshot, the art style for the game, while different from what Telltale was initially going for with its game, looks pretty sweet. And, at the same time, moderately simple, and in a way, nostalgic. Like the series itself!

We’ll have more details on the game when they become available, including the potential release date following the show. Stranger Things 3: The Game should arrive sometime in 2019. (The earlier the better, guys. Bring it!)