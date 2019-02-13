‘Stranger Things’ Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Plays Mike Wheeler’s Adventure

At New York Toy Fair 2019, Hasbro / Wizards of the Coast unveiled something that we should have seen coming – a Stranger Things-themed Dungeons & Dragons starter set! As you will see, even experienced players will want to pick this up (and quickly).

According to the description, the starter set allows players “to experience the D&D adventure Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler created for his friends”. It includes 5 Stranger Things character sheets that are based on classes used in the show (like Will the Wise and Dustin the Dwarf). It also includes two exclusive Demogorgon figures, one of which players can paint and customize. You can pre-order a copy of the set on Amazon or Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with shipping slated for May 1st, 2019. Something tells us you should secure one as soon as you can, because this is going to be a popular set. The official list of features can be found below.

Stranger Things themed Dungeons & Dragons: embark on an exciting Dungeons & Dragons adventure, Hunt for the Thessalhydra, “created” By the character Mike from the Netflix original series, Stranger Things

Great game for new Dungeon & Dragons players: whether players are new to D&D, or looking for a new adventure, this Stranger Things themed roleplaying game includes everything a group needs to PLAY

Detailed rules, adventure book and game dice: The exciting adventure book and colorful rulebook contain tons of information on how to play the game, strategy, and tips for players to advance a character beyond the Fifth level, plus 6 Polyhedral dice so you’re ready to play

Stranger Things character sheets: play as a favorite stranger things character

Includes 2 Demogorgon figures: The game includes 2 Demogorgon figures, one that players can paint and customize

On a related note, the standard Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is ridiculously cheap at the moment – only $9.59 on Amazon. That’s 52% off the list price and good for an all-time low. Even experienced players will have fun with this adventure, and at this price there’s no reason not to own it.

If you aren’t a Prime member, you can also get the deal via Walmart with free 2-day shipping on orders of $35 or more. The three core D&D books are also on sale via Amazon: Player’s Handbook / Monster Manual / Dungeon Master’s Guide.

The Starter Set does a wonderful job of simplifying the rules and making the game approachable to new players so they can dive in and start having fun right away. The set comes with everything a new player needs: five ready-to-play characters, six dice, the adventure book Lost Mine of Phandelver, a rulebook, and a character sheet.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.