Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Brawling Its Way To Consoles, PC This May

It’s kind of weird that we’ve gotten some good contemporary Street Fighter action on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, but nothing that truly celebrates the classics that the series was built upon. But that’s about to change.

During today’s Capcom Cup 2017 presentation, the company confirmed that it will release the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in May 2018. Here’s the official description:

“Over 60 characters, 40 million units sold, and 30 years later, we’re celebrating Street Fighter with the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for PlayStation 4!

“The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection contains 12 iconic titles in the series that each have their place in Street Fighter history and will be available in May 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC!”

Here are all the games included with the collection. There’s a lot.

Street Fighter

Street Fighter II

Street Fighter II Champion Edition

Street Fighter II Hyper Fighting

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter Alpha Warriors’ Dreams

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter III

Street Fighter III 2nd Impact Giant Attack

Street Fighter III 3rd Strike

On top of that, Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 3 and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike will include online play.

Check out the trailer below, and get ready to get in a fighting mood this May!