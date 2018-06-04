Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition Gets New Retrospective Video

The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is finally here, offering a dozen classic Capcom fighting games and lots of goodies in one complete package. But if you’re still not yet convinced to pick up this fun little compilation, this final retrospective should do the trick.

In the video, which you can see above, we get a closer look at the Street Fighter III series with all three games being included in the Collection. These include the original game; the follow-up 2nd Impact; and the conclusive 3rd Strike, which many fans see as the definitive entry in the trilogy.

The video goes over a number of features with the trilogy introducing several of the combatants that you’ll be able to take control of as well as changes to the gameplay system. This includes the parry, in which you can absorb a hit and then strike back with some kind of counter move, amongst other techniques.

It also shows off the wondrous animation style within the game, utilizing beautiful hand-drawn art that we just don’t see in fighting games anymore. We also get a glimpse of Gill, the final boss that you’ll go up against in the game. He’s a twisted double-colored villain that will stop at nothing to crush his opponents.

There’s also some connections to Street Fighter V within the game. But you’ll need to watch the video to get an idea of where it is. If you want to master Street Fighter III and its two spin-off games, you’ll definitely want to watch the video and see what it’s all about.

We reviewed the game last week and found it to be a quintessential fighting compilation, even if all the games weren’t entirely up to snuff. No matter. It’s packed with goodness.

In my review, I noted “what remains is pure magic for fighting fans. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is a worthy gathering of some of the best beat-em-up action in history. Most of these games have been faithfully restored to their arcade settings; and being able to explore each one’s many components however you see fit is pretty awesome. The presentation for each game is appealing as well; and being able to beat up your friends both locally and online (with select games) is spectacular.”

So if you’re a fighting fan and want to go fisticuffs with someone in the best old-school way possible, this Collection is for you. It’s available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.