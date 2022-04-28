Street Fighter 5 Reveals Free Trial for PlayStation 4

✖

Capcom is currently hard at work on Street Fighter 6, but fans that haven't played the most recent game in the fighting franchise are in luck, as a free trial for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The trial will last through May 11th, and content from all five Seasons has been made available, allowing access to the game's entire 45-character roster. As far as trials go, this one is a pretty long one, allowing players a significant amount of time to see everything there is to offer!

A Tweet detailing the trial can be found embedded below. The free trial can be obtained at the game's PlayStation Store page right here.

Download the Free Trial for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition from April 27 to May 11 on PS4.



All Season 1-5 characters have also been unlocked during this time on PS4 and Steam – giving you access to 45 characters!



➡️ Demo Download – https://t.co/H7FB4fUkm3 pic.twitter.com/x0TWEKC42y — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 27, 2022

While the Tweet above specifically refers to the PS4, the game's store page confirms that the trial will work on PS5, as well. The page does note that "your system may need to be updated to the latest system software," however. Unfortunately, the trial does not exist for the Steam version, though a number of fans online have been asking for just that. If demand is high enough, perhaps Capcom will consider a trial for that platform, as well, but for now, fans on PC will just have to wait patiently.

Street Fighter V initially released in 2016, while the Champion Edition debuted in 2020. Over the years, Capcom has steadily added more content, culminating with the release of the final DLC fighter last November. The publisher officially announced Street Fighter 6 back in February, with the reveal of a new logo and a short teaser. The new logo received heavy backlash from fans, and no other information on the game has been revealed since. More details are slated to be revealed this summer, but no specific date has been provided.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to this trial? Do you plan on giving the game a chance over the next few days?