Capcom Fans Hate the New Street Fighter 6 Logo

After a seven-day countdown, Capcom debuted a brief teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6 earlier today, alongside a new logo. The reveal was a poorly kept secret, and many fans correctly guessed the game would get an official announcement. However, the game’s new logo was anything but expected! The Street Fighter franchise has featured a number of colorful and vibrant logo designs, but Street Fighter 6 has seemingly broken the mold, going with a simple black-and-white design that doesn’t quite fit with the history of the series. There’s an argument to be made that simpler is better, but the minimalist approach doesn’t always work out.
It’s difficult to say whether the Street Fighter 6 logo was meant to be a placeholder, or if this is the design Capcom plans on going with. Regardless, the logo has dominated the discourse on social media, and that’s probably not what Capcom was hoping for after a week of hype. Street Fighter is one of the company’s biggest and most enduring franchises, and fans are talking a lot more about the logo design and a lot less about the game itself.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep reading to see what Capcom fans are saying about the Street Fighter 6 logo!