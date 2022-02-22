Capcom Fans Hate the New Street Fighter 6 Logo

After a seven-day countdown, Capcom debuted a brief teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6 earlier today, alongside a new logo. The reveal was a poorly kept secret, and many fans correctly guessed the game would get an official announcement. However, the game’s new logo was anything but expected! The Street Fighter franchise has featured a number of colorful and vibrant logo designs, but Street Fighter 6 has seemingly broken the mold, going with a simple black-and-white design that doesn’t quite fit with the history of the series. There’s an argument to be made that simpler is better, but the minimalist approach doesn’t always work out.

It’s difficult to say whether the Street Fighter 6 logo was meant to be a placeholder, or if this is the design Capcom plans on going with. Regardless, the logo has dominated the discourse on social media, and that’s probably not what Capcom was hoping for after a week of hype. Street Fighter is one of the company’s biggest and most enduring franchises, and fans are talking a lot more about the logo design and a lot less about the game itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what Capcom fans are saying about the Street Fighter 6 logo!

When stacked up against the rest of the series, it sticks out in a bad way.

https://twitter.com/Mike0/status/1495891179166216197

Not a great first impression.

https://twitter.com/MonkeyDLenny/status/1495921441577086980

Some think it looks amateurish…

https://twitter.com/KwernTV/status/1495918301234536448

…while others compared it to a cheap mobile logo.

https://twitter.com/LvlyChzPizza/status/1495914159053185025

It is rare to see this many gamers agree on one thing!

https://twitter.com/LegatoSkyheart/status/1495897084687523847

The overall reveal isn’t filling fans with confidence.

https://twitter.com/VGTO/status/1495895849603325962

Bad minimalism strikes again.

https://twitter.com/funnyluigiman/status/1495894782362673156

Probably a safe bet, at this point!