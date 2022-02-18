Street Fighter 6 Report Leaks Reveal Date

Street Fighter 6 is going to be revealed very soon, according to a new report. Recently, Capcom launched a new website with a mysterious countdown clock that will end on February 20. And as some fans have speculated, this will conclude with a Street Fighter 6 reveal on Monday. It’s unclear if this reveal will be accompanied with a release date, but considering the current rumors are that the game isn’t very far away from releasing, we wouldn’t be surprised if Capcom, at the very least, provides a release window. Meanwhile, rumors suggest the game will not be PlayStation exclusive like Street Fighter 5, and will rather come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

The report comes the way of industry insider and leaker Jeff Grubb (via Giant Bomb), who unfortunately doesn’t divulge much else in the report. Meanwhile, it’s worth clarifying that Grubb doesn’t mention a release window or platforms. Word of platforms and a 2022 release come from previous rumors and scuttlebutt

Of course, taking everything here with a grain of salt. Grubb is a well-known and reputable source, and has accurately relayed many things in the past. However, he’s also been wrong in the past and everything here, even if it is accurate, is subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not addressed this report any other scuttlebutt about the countdown website in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from the next Street Fighter game? Do you think Capcom can take the series back to its heyday and achieve the same popularity fighting game series like Mortal Kombat and Super Smash Bros. have achieved in recent years with Mortal Kombat 11 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, respectively?