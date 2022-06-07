Capcom Hosting Digital Showcase Event Next Week

✖

Last week's PlayStation State of Play had a major emphasis on games from Capcom, but it seems that the publisher still has quite a bit more to show. The publisher announced tonight that it will be hosting a digital event on Monday June 13th. The event will begin at 3 p.m. PT and is slated to last for about 35 minutes. Capcom did not go into specific details about which games will be showcased, but it did note that the event will focus on "in-depth updates on previously announced" titles, so fans shouldn't expect new games to be announced.

The event can be livestreamed on Capcom's Twitch Channel, which can be found right here, or on the company's YouTube, which can be found right here. The announcement from Capcom can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Introducing the #CapcomShowcase, a new livestreamed digital event bringing you the latest #Capcom game information. Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.https://t.co/fcLu2YjbYs pic.twitter.com/XHZu7iKJzz — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 7, 2022

Capcom has a handful of major franchises that seem likely to appear during the event. An apparent roster for Street Fighter 6 already leaked, but it's possible the publisher could officially unveil more of the game's fighters, or its new commentators. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is also a possibility, particularly since the expansion is set to release at the end of the month. The Resident Evil 4 remake could also receive further details, though it might be unlikely so soon after last week's announcement. Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium was also announced back in April, and has yet to receive a release date or additional information.

Of course, Capcom also has a few major new IPs currently in development. Earlier this year, the publisher pulled back the curtain on Exoprimal, a game that many expected to be a new entry in the Dino Crisis franchise. The game hasn't been seen since a State of Play held back in March. Speaking of long missing games, there's also Pragmata. Announced back in 2020, Pragmata's trailer really captured the attention of fans. However, Capcom has revealed next to nothing about the game, and it's apparently slated to release sometime in 2023. This could be the perfect opportunity for the publisher to reveal some new information. For now, fans will just have to speculate!

Are you looking forward to next week's Capcom Showcase? What games do you want to see revealed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!