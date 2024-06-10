Street Fighter 6 Reveals M. Bison's Release Date

With the release of Akuma, Street Fighter 6 recently wrapped up its slate of Season 1 DLC characters. However, the team isn't stopping there. Over the weekend, the developers at Capcom revealed the next four characters coming to Street Fighter 6 later this year. The collection of Year 2 characters will start with M. Bison before moving on to Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui from Fatal Fury and ending with SF3's Elena. Considering the Year 2 lineup was only announced a few days ago, you might expect Capcom to wait a few weeks before adding any of the characters to Street Fighter 6. Fortunately, that's not the case and M. Bison is joining the fray very soon.

M. Bison Release Date for Street Fighter 6

Again, it's a bit of a surprise that M. Bison is launching soon after being announced. After all, the studio waited several months between each character during Year 1. It's also not a case of Capcom trying to match the first-anniversary of SF6 dropped, as that date came last week on June 2nd. Regardless, M. Bison comes to Street Fighter 6 on June 26th, just a few weeks after the initial announcement.

Bison was first introduced during the Street Fighter 2 window as the head of Shadaloo, a criminal organization trying to take over the world. Since then, M. Bison has been featured in every mainline version of the franchise. However, this version introduces a major change from previous versions of the villain has amnesia and a brand-new look.

Despite not remembering his own past, Bison players should slip back into his moveset like they're putting on an old glove. He still has iconic moves like Psycho Crusher and Double Knee Press, though he has added a few new tricks following his defeat at the end of Street Fighter 5. That includes the Head Press and Devil Reverse, two new overhead follow-ups that he can use to deal massive damage while airborne.

Like every character coming in the Year 2 DLC pack, Bison will also drop into World Tour once he's unlocked. That means players can increase their bond with the villains to learn his Psycho Power-infused abilities and unlock his Outfit 2. Importantly, that secondary outfit will immediately remind fans of his previous appearance as the resident dictator of the SF franchise.

Street Fighter 6 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. M. Bison launches on June 26th.