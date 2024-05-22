Street Fighter Movie Promo Poster Reveals Official Logo

A third attempt at a live-action Street Fighter movie is heading to theaters, and while details about the movie remain slim, it seems things are starting to progress. At the Las Vegas Licensing Expo, Legendary Pictures revealed the first logo for the movie, which has been shared as an exclusive from Collider. The logo appears on a promo poster, and is very similar to the classic one that's long been used by Capcom. The promo poster also has the logo appearing against a brick wall, which evokes the old Street Fighter G.I. Joe toy commercials from the '90s (check the 1:16 mark).

Two Strikes for Street Fighter Films

Street Fighter's return to the big screen comes at a time where there seems to be a Hollywood gold rush for video game adaptations. Following the success of adaptations like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Legendary's Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, studios are searching for the next major game to bring to the big screen. Street Fighter would seem to be a logical choice given the fact that the video game series has found a lot of success since the first game's release back in 1987.

Unfortunately, none of the franchise's successes have been on the big screen. In 1994, a live-action Street Fighter was released starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile. The movie was both a critical and commercial failure, but has earned something of a cult following in more recent years. The fighting game series got a second chance at the big screen in 2009, with Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. The 20th Century Fox film starred Kristin Kreuk, and might have been an even bigger bomb than its predecessor.

What We Know About Legendary's Street Fighter

At this time, there's still a lot we don't know about this take on Street Fighter, including which actors will star in the movie, and which of Capcom's iconic characters will appear. Across nearly four decades, the Street Fighter series has established a number of beloved characters, from heroes like Ryu, Guile, and Chun-Li, to villains like M. Bison and the massively popular Akuma.

Actually doing justice to the Capcom games has been a huge challenge for past directors, but Legendary's Street Fighter already has a pair of talented directors attached: Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou. The twin brothers directed the 2022 horror film Talk to Me, which won several awards and also found a lot of success at the box office. Hopefully the third time will prove to be the charm for Street Fighter!

Do you think Legendary's Street Fighter will succeed where the other two movies failed? What do you want to see from the movie? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!