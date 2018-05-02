Hackers Put Street Fighter Into Super Mario Kart

You know what Mario Kart could use? Some Street Fighter. In fact, most things could use more Street Fighter, if you ask me.

Luckily, the good folk over at YouTube channel NintendoDuo understand this fact of life, and have hacked SNES’ Super Mario Kart in order to add the roster from Capcom’s classic fighting game series Street Fighter, or more specifically Street Fighter II. You may say they created a Kart Fighter….

With the hack, all of the usual kart racers you would find in Super Mario Kart have been replaced by Street Fighter II characters. There’s Chun-Li, Ryu, Bison, and even Evil Ryu.

In addition to hacking in the Street Fighter characters, NintendoDuo took the opportunity to add audio tweaks to further authenticate the Kart Fighter experience.

Deep down into my toes I know somewhere in an alternate universe this game exists, a game where 90s Nintendo and 90s Capcom came together for an epic crossover. And it’s an alternate universe I so desperately want to live in, because this looks awesome.

As you may know, this isn’t NintendoDuo’s first rodeo with a Mario Kart hack. Earlier this year they released a video that took Mario Kart 64, and hacked the roster of Dragon Ball Z into it. I suggest you Google that, right now. Don’t even bother reading the rest of this. Just go watch that.

Will there ever be a Mario Kart x Street Fighter? No. No chance. Not in this universe. But in some alternate universe, it probably has already happened. So if you figure out a way to hop between different universes, let me know, I’ll give you my house and dog for a chance to go where Kart Fighter exists.

For those that don’t know: Super Mario Kart released back in 1992 for the SNES. The fourth best-selling game on the system, it was notably the first Mario Kart, and thus responsible for kicking off a series that is still going very strong to this day. Meanwhile, Street Fighter II came a year earlier in 1991 via the Arcade (it came to the SNES in 1992). To date, it is one of the highest-grossing games of all time, considered the best Street Fighter by many, and touted as one of the best games, across the board, ever.