Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Announced

The fine folks at Capcom have officially announced Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, a new version of the fighting game that combines nearly all of the game’s content into a single package. All total, Capcom says that the Champion Edition — as compared to the original release and Arcade Edition — features 40 characters, 34 stages, and over 200 costumes. That’s a whole lot of Street Fighter to go around.

But that’s not all: according to the announcement, every single character will receive new V-Skills in Champion Edition in addition to a general balance update that’s set to add “new gameplay improvements and more depth to the combat system.” What, exactly, that means is currently unclear, but it seems Capcom is going to really give everything a look for the new edition of the game.

Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition! 40 characters, 34 stages, 200+ costumes and all the modes, action-packed into one new knockout edition. Releasing Feb 14, 2020 and open for pre-orders Nov 18.

With the new game announcement also comes a new fighter in the form of Gill, a character that previously appeared as the boss of the Street Fighter 3 series. Here’s how Capcom describes Gill in the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition announcement press release:

“Gill is a master of both pyrokinesis and cryokinesis, allowing him to control fire and ice with perfect elemental balance (hence his outward appearance). Typically plotting behind the scenes, Gill is now ready to reveal himself to the world, as he sets out to fulfill the prophecy that the Secret Society has coveted since ancient times.”

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and PC on February 14, 2020. Gill is set to join the game’s roster in Champion Edition, but interested players can also grab him separately for the previous versions of the game for $5.99 or 100,000 Fight Money this December. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Street Fighter franchise right here.