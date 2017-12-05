Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Gets 16 Red Bull Costumes

In anticipation of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition 2018 release, Capcom and Red Bull are partnering up for an all-new promotional effort. A total of sixteen Red Bull-sponsored costumes are being added to the Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Character Roster, but of course, players will need to pick up Red Bull cans in order to unlock them.

The Hadoken in a Can Red Bull design has been hitting shelves recently, and players who have been collecting these can now redeem them for codes. The trailer, which you can watch below, shows off Ryu, Zangief, Balrog, Chun-li, R. Mika, and everybody’s favorite family man, Guile.

Once players take their Red Bull cans home, they can redeem one code per costume on the campaign’s official website. Fans will have the ability to pick each costume (so don’t worry about randomized loot box-style drops) and they’ll have until April 30th to do pick up all sixteen. Don’t worry about drinking all of that Red Bull at once. The only drawback is that this offering seems to be an exclusive offer for the Playstation 4, so anyone else looking to score the new costumes are out of luck. Or, well, whatever the opposite of that is, if you’re not a huge fan of Red Bull.

Confirmed back in October after a few sneaky leaks, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will include the highly requested Arcade Mode, as well as iconic, recognizable costumes and fan favorite characters from all of the different eras of Street Fighter history. What’s more, all-new V-triggers will be introduced for each fighter on the roster, upping the stakes at tournaments and within the community just the way we like it.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will release on January 16, 2018 for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC, and will cost $39.99.