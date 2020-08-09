Street Fighter Producer Yoshinori Ono Is Leaving Capcom

✖

After 30 years at Capcom, longtime Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono is leaving the company, it was announced this morning. While no exact reason was given for his departure, Ono started off his announcement by addressing recent criticisms of the Capcom Pro Tour and more broadly the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times," his note, shared to social media earlier today, reads in part. "My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who've been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially over the past decade or so as all the activities on the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness."

"And now, after serving almost 30 years at Capcom, I am leaving the company in this summer," he continues. "That means that I will resign my position as the brand manager for Capcom's various titles including Street Fighter."

You can read the full note from Yoshinori Ono below:

Even with his departure, and as Ono notes, Street Fighter will continue and, according to him, is in good hands. In case you missed it, Capcom recently revealed four new fighters coming to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, including a surprise reveal of Akira Kazama from the Rival Schools franchise. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Street Fighter franchise right here.

