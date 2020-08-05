Street Fighter V Reveals 4 New DLC Characters

✖

Today, Capcom, during a new Street Fighter V: Champion Edition showcase, revealed the latest news about the game, including the newest characters joining the game's roster for Season V, which is rumored to be the last season of the game, though this hasn't been confirmed in any capacity.

As for the new characters, Capcom confirmed the following will be joining the game's increasingly robust roster: Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira Kazama of Rival Schools fame. Capcom also confirmed it has one more character to announce, but it's saving this announcement for a later date.

According to Capcom's tentative roadmap for this content, Dan will arrive in December. And then in Spring 2021 Rose will follow. Come Summer 2021, Akira Kazama and Oro will arrive. Lastly, in Fall 2021, the unannounced fighter will release. And of course, alongside all of this, will be new stages, new costumes, and more.

Winter 2020

New Character: Dan + Four Costumes

New Stage: Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Stage

New Costumes: Sport Costumes (x3) Nostalgia Costume Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Costumes (x2) Fan Design Costumes (x2)

New Battle Mechanic

New Battle Balance

Spring 2021

New Character: Rose + Five Costumes

New Stage: Rose Stage

New Costumes: Professional Costumes (x3)



Summer 2021

New Character: Oro + Three Costumes

New Character: Akira Kazama + Five Costumes

New Stage: Akira Kazama Stage

Fall 2021

New Character: ??? + Three Costumes

New Stage: Capcom Pro Tour 2022 Stage

New Costumes: Capcom Pro Tour 2022 Costumes (x3)

New Battle Balance

Further, a free trial of the game is now available on PS4 via PSN, featuring every character in the game. It's important to note this is not a free download, but a free limited run with the game for those that don't already own it. After the trial is over, you will need to cop the game in full in order to continue to play it.

Street Fighter V and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition are available via the PS4, PC, and Arcade. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or any other current gaming platforms.

