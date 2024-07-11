Stumble Guys Update Finally Adds Ranked Mode and More

Longtime Stumble Guys players with wins under their belts will finally now have a way to show off just how good they are at the game thanks to the newest update which has now added a ranked mode. Just like other games with ranked experiences, this one will be driven by ranked seasons where players progress as far as they can up the ranked ladder during a given season while earning rewards along the way before starting fresh during the next season. The same update also added things like abilities, too, which essentially give players unique skills to be used during runs.

A ranked mode in Stumble Guys is something players have asked about for awhile now, and with it comes a seasonal challenge system as well. These challenges are what players will complete while ranking up and earning different prizes throughout the season with this season’s them called “Blockdash.” To start with, the ranks players move through will consist of wood, bronze, silver, gold, platinum, master, and finally, champion.

“Ready to put your skills to the ultimate test? Ranked is finally here!” the Stumble Guys team said. “It’s time to show the world what you’re made of and climb the ranks from a humble beginner to a Champion Stumbler. Get set for fierce competition, epic rewards, and endless bragging rights. Let the Ranked games begin!”

The new abilities feature is an evolution of the emote system with special emotes now turned into abilities, but normal emotes and taunts are still equippable alongside these new abilities.

“Traditional Special Emotes have been transformed into Abilities!” the Stumble Guys team explained. “Just like Special Emotes, players can equip Abilities and use them during matches. Normal Emotes and Taunts can now be equipped separately, so you can have four Emotes/Taunts and four abilities equipped at any given time. As before, Abilities add a strategic layer to the gameplay, allowing players to choose skills that complement their playstyle in a specific map or experience and give them an edge in the competition.”

Stumble Guys’ latest update is rolling out today on July 11th with these features set to be available throughout the day. The Stumble Guys team said more information on both the abilities as well as the ranked mode will come soon.