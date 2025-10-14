Sucker Punch Boss Comments on inFAMOUS Remaster Demands

Sucker Punch hears the calls for a remaster of Infamous, but there is one thing preventing it from happening. The PlayStation 3 got a lot of flack during its prime due to a high price point at launch, a disastrous hack, and developers having difficulty developing games for it, but it was a pretty solid console otherwise. It had some truly incredible first-party games, including ones that would define the entire modern PlayStation brand. Uncharted, The Last of Us, the Souls genre, and more all had humble beginnings on PS3, but a few franchises sort of got left behind with the PS3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of those franchises is Infamous. Although the franchise continued with Infamous: Second Son on PS4, the first two games didn’t get that same luxury. Uncharted and The Last of Us had their prior games brought over to the PS4, allowing those who never owned a PS3 to have an opportunity to play them natively. Of course, you can stream a lot of PS3 games via the cloud, but it’s hardly an ideal way to experience those games and fans would much rather see them lovingly remastered. However, Sucker Punch has moved on to the Ghost franchise and many have begun to doubt Infamous will ever continue.

Infamous Remaster Is Possible, But it Has to Be the “Best Idea”

infamous 2

Sucker Punch studio head Brian Fleming spoke to VGC about the future of the studio following Ghost of Yotei‘s successful release. The team is aware that fans want another Ghost game, more Sly Cooper, and even a return to Infamous, but ultimately, Sucker Punch only does one game at a time. As a result, Sucker Punch must pursue what it feels like is the best possible idea and understandably, an Infamous remaster hasn’t necessarily been the best idea compared to a brand new, expansive game built from the ground up for PS5.

“The truth is that whatever we do next, whether it’s continuing Ghost or going back to Sly, the decision is really more limited by, again, our cherishing of focus and time to iterate, which means that we really can only do one thing at a time,” he said. “If we were good at juggling four projects, yeah, we’d have a remaster, and let’s go do one of those, and one of those, and do some fan request, that would be really popular… But we only get to do one thing.

“So it kind of has to be your best idea, right? And that’s really clarifying. It’s not like there aren’t 15 good ideas. But you only get to do one. And by the way, you only get to do one about every five years. So that choice is really important. I mean, that is choosing your college and your major every five years.”

Sucker Punch has previously expressed interest in letting another team remaster Infamous, but that has yet to come to fruition, as far as we know. It’s entirely possible a remaster is being quietly cooked up elsewhere but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!