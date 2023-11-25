Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Alpha: How to Sign Up and When to Play

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was formally announced Over three years ago back in August 2020, and since then, the game's been subject to delays and criticisms of live-service components amid tempered expectations for what a modern Suicide Squad game might look like. After all that, the game finally has a release date with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League scheduled to release on February 2, 2024, but fans won't have to wait that long to play it. If you're lucky enough to get selected for the test, you'll be able to play the game early during an upcoming alpha.

This first alpha test for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does come with the expected "registration does not guarantee entry" disclaimer, however, so there's a chance that you might not get invited to play the game anyway. Gameplay that's been released in the past week or so will hopefully hold you over till it's your turn if you're not selected for this one, but if you do want to put your name in for consideration for the first alpha, here's what you need to do.

How to Sign Up for the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Alpha

To sign up for the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League alpha and any additional playtests Rocksteady Games and Warner Bros. Games may hold in the future, head here first. You'll have to submit some info like your birthday and the credentials for your Warner Bros. Games account to get started.

Once that's done, Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady would like you to answer a couple of questions about your gaming tendencies including which platforms you prefer, which genres of games you play the most, and why it is that you even like playing games in the first place. Part of that questionnaire also looks go gauge your familiarity with different games including Rocksteady's own Batman Arkham games, Destiny 2, Spider-Man games, Assassin's Creed games, Warframe, Rainbow Six Siege, Borderlands 3, Halo Infinite, The Division 2, and Marvel's Avengers. Based on the loot-filled, run-and-gun, live-service nature of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that we've seen so far, the game appears to contain bits and pieces of all of these other games, so Warner Bros. seems to be looking to figure out what kinds of audiences are most excited to play the game first.

After filling out those questions, submit your responses, and you'll be in the running to play the alpha. Emails advertising the offer apparently say that you have to agree to an NDA before playing, so players won't be able to publicly share footage from the game. That'll probably happen anyway, but don't expect those uploads to stick around for long.

When Can You Play the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Alpha?

According to those same emails about the alpha test, it'll take place starting on November 30th and will run from then until December 4th. Since this is the first test that's been announced, we don't yet know when any future tests will happen, but the fact that the signup process said you'd be considered for "upcoming playtests," emphasis on the plural there, we should see more of these in the future if you don't get into this first one.