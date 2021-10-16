Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Trailer Reveals First Look at The Flash, Green Lantern

With the reveal of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s latest trailer from DC FanDome, we’ve now gotten our best look yet at the game’s characters. Those include the four main playable characters we’ll see the most of, those characters being Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. Along with those characters, however, we also got our first looks at a couple of the villains that’ll be present in the game including The Flash and Green Lantern.

Both Flash and the Green Lantern were seen periodically throughout the trailer, though we saw more of the former. Green Lantern is shown at times using his ring to conjure up massive weapons while presumably taking aim at the Suicide Squad. The Flash is seen at times, too, but he’s not looking quite so well. His face is shown distorted with purple eyes which we presume to be an effect of Braniac’s influence over the Justice League.

Aside from these two characters, we also caught brief glimpses of Wonder Woman, but she was seen far less often than the other two. In fact, it seemed as though the trailer was intentionally obscuring her face since we only saw her lasso extend off-screen, and when she blocked Deadshot’s bullets, her hands were crossed in front of her face to prevent us from getting a good look.

As far as non-superhero characters go, we also saw our best look yet at Amanda Waller, the cold organizer of the Suicide Squad who directs them on their missions. Waller was recently featured as part of a marketing campaign where people could call or text her number which earned them several texts related to the game as well as a reminder about the DC FanDome event. The Penguin was also shown in the game towards the end of the trailer, but he was more of a punchline than an actual antagonist.

The game still doesn’t have a release date, but we at least have the synopsis and this new look at the game to hold us over until more is revealed.

“The creators of the Batman: Arkham series are back with a brand new action-adventure shooter,” a preview of the game reads. “The most dangerous villains in the DC Universe have been forced to team up and take on a new mission: Kill the Justice League. Create Chaos in Metropolis. You are the Suicide Squad.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to release in 2022.