Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League First Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today, during The Game Awards 2021, a new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer was revealed, which in turn has revealed our first proper look at the gameplay of the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, there’s still no word of a release date beyond 2022, suggesting the game won’t be out until at least the second half of the year, with a holiday release increasingly likely.

As the trailer demonstrates, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure game meets third-person shooter that can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. If you play by yourself, you will be able to switch between various characters on the fly.

Below, you can check out the trailer for yourself, courtesy of WB Games:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X when it releases. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a new genre-bending action-adventure shooter that can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Based on iconic DC characters and developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. The game will be available worldwide in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single-player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.”