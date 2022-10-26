Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Developer Gives New Release Update

Developer Rocksteady Studios has given eager fans a new update regarding the release of its forthcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. As part of a larger announcement today that revealed Rocksteady co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker would soon be leaving the studio, the current development status of Suicide Squad was also detailed. And luckily, it sounds like the project should be arriving on track in the coming year.

In a post on Rocksteady's website, it was said that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is"nearly finished" with development. No specific dates or narrowed window for the game's launch were given, but the fact that Rocksteady is now stating that the project is nearing its final stages means that it shouldn't be delayed further. Previously, Suicide Squad was expected to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022 before getting pushed back in the early part of this year. Now, the title is broadly set to arrive in "early 2023."

Speaking more to Rocksteady as a whole, departing founders Hill and Walker expressed that Suicide Squad is very much in good hands with those who will remain at the studio. The duo also thanked fans for their continued support over the years and made clear that it is their passion that has made those at Rocksteady want to work so hard.

"Our special ingredient in all of this is the Rocksteady fans. Their excitement and support for what we do is the fuel that motivates us to be our best. They are the extended Rocksteady team and we wish them a huge thank you for energizing us over the last 18 years!" Hill and Walker said. "Now with Suicide Squad in safe hands, and the team here stronger than ever, it's time to hand over the reins, and for us to start a new adventure together in games."

