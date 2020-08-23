Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals First Look at Harley Quinn

✖

While there was plenty of movie, tv, and comics talk at DC's FanDome event, some of the most anticipated reveals were gaming related, as WB Montreal was set to reveal their new game and Rocksteady was finally going to share their long-awaited Suicide Squad game. They did just that, and it did not disappoint in the slightest. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be Rocksteady's return to the world of DC Comics, and you can't have a Suicide Squad without the lovable but lethal Harley Quinn. Luckily she isn't being left out in the slightest, and the event gave us our first look at Rocksteady's newest take on the character, which you can check out in the image below.

The look is a bit of a blend between the movie Harley and the one from the comics, and as you can see in the trailer, she's every bit as lethal and ridiculous as fans expected.

Rocksteady is quite familiar with the Harley character, as they've featured her in some form or fashion in each of their Batman titles over the years. Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight all featured Quinn at some point during the story, and she featured several different looks throughout all three games.

(Photo: ComicBook)

This time around she won't just be a boss you face though, as Harley will be fully playable, and we can't wait to see the damage she can do when players finally get hands-on with the game. Sure there's going to be plenty of gunplay, but wielding that massive hammer is probably going to steal the show.

While we wait for more details on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, you can check out the official description for DC FanDome below.

"On Saturday, August 22, join fans around the world for a 24-hour show with the biggest stars, filmmakers, and creators from the world of DC. See exclusive content behind the biggest films, TV series, games, and comics. Hear the latest news, be the first to see new footage, and more!"

Are you excited to play as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

