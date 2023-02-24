Suicide Squad Fans Think Kill the Justice League Will be the Next Marvel's Avengers
During today's PlayStation State of Play, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League received an extended focus, and a lot of viewers seemed unimpressed. There's been a lot of positivity surrounding the game's narrative, especially regarding Kevin Conroy's return as Batman. However, after seeing how the game actually plays, many viewers couldn't help but draw comparisons between Suicide Squad and Marvel's Avengers. The overall style and gameplay in Suicide Squad seems very similar to Marvel's Avengers, and the live service aspects have many players worried that DC's game will share a similar fate.
Marvel's Avengers released at the end of 2020, receiving mostly mixed critical reception. Over the last two years, the game received a handful of new characters and missions released, but the majority of the content was mostly just different costume skins for the existing characters. Developer Crystal Dynamics recently announced that no new content will be released, and the title will no longer be offered for sale later this year. For many Marvel fans, it's been disappointing to see, and most DC fans would prefer to see Suicide Squad avoid a similar fate!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League!
The gameplay left a lot of fans disappointed.
prevnext
I’m still mad about that Suicide Squad game. They could have just made a fun coop game with Arkham mechanics, but instead they decided to make it a copy of Avengers with Anthem flying/hovering mechanics.— Dyspocito, Low Resilience King (@dyspocito) February 24, 2023
In all things, balance.
prevnext
genuinely feel sorry for suicide squad game fans, but dc deserved its own avengers to maintain the balance.— Vitamin (@vitaminohm) February 24, 2023
Hype seems to have dropped off a lot after today.
prevnext
Not trying to defend Marvel's Avengers or anything, but I just think it's funny that everybody and they momma's was screaming that Suicide Squad would be what "Avengers should of been" and now look Lmaooo— 𝙄𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙡-𝘿𝙚𝙚 🧸 (@StardustRadi0) February 24, 2023
This isn't what most superhero fans are looking for.
prevnext
Suicide Squad looks like it’s got a lot more momentum in its gameplay than GK and Avengers, but this model of superhero gaming sucks.— Levi (@DDEnjoyer) February 24, 2023
The PTSD is real.
prevnext
Just watched the game overview trailer from todays state of play for Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League and It’s giving me ptsd flashbacks to Marvels Avengers— HammerSticks22 (@HammerSticks22) February 24, 2023
Fans are worried it will repeat the same mistakes.
prevnext
I really want Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League to be good. I really enjoyed Avengers for what it was and I hope this game doesn’t have the same mistakes and is more story focused with co-op elements. Didn’t finish Gotham Knights but it got old quick.— Moebius J 🐉🗡 (@J_AERIAL) February 24, 2023
Fool me once...
prevnext
2020: from the developer's of the single player trilogy Tomb Raider comes Avengers a four player live service superhero action game.— Chip_freshly (@Chip_Freshly_) February 23, 2023
Me:ok
2023: from the developer's of the single player trilogy Batman Arkham comes Suicide Squad a four player live service superhero action game. pic.twitter.com/mN3UfNAHrP
...won't be fooled again.
prev
I bought Marvel’s Avengers and after the campaign I never launched the game again.— RebelXian (@RebelXianGaming) February 24, 2023
I bought Gotham Knights and played about 3 hours only.
Watching the Suicide Squad gameplay and thinking I should probably learn my lesson and not buy that type of game anymore.