Suicide Squad Fans Think Kill the Justice League Will be the Next Marvel's Avengers

During today's PlayStation State of Play, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League received an extended focus, and a lot of viewers seemed unimpressed. There's been a lot of positivity surrounding the game's narrative, especially regarding Kevin Conroy's return as Batman. However, after seeing how the game actually plays, many viewers couldn't help but draw comparisons between Suicide Squad and Marvel's Avengers. The overall style and gameplay in Suicide Squad seems very similar to Marvel's Avengers, and the live service aspects have many players worried that DC's game will share a similar fate.

Marvel's Avengers released at the end of 2020, receiving mostly mixed critical reception. Over the last two years, the game received a handful of new characters and missions released, but the majority of the content was mostly just different costume skins for the existing characters. Developer Crystal Dynamics recently announced that no new content will be released, and the title will no longer be offered for sale later this year. For many Marvel fans, it's been disappointing to see, and most DC fans would prefer to see Suicide Squad avoid a similar fate!

