Summer Game Fest 2022 Length Revealed by Geoff Keighley

Summer Game Fest host and producer Geoff Keighley has revealed how long this week's forthcoming event on June 9th should be lasting. In the lead-up to Summer Game Fest, a number of fans have tried to guess not only the games that will be appearing during the showcase, but also how long this presentation will be going on for. Now, thanks to new information that has come directly from Keighley, we have a better idea of what to prepare for.

In a new stream held on Twitter Spaces, Keighley talked a bit more about how Summer Game Fest is coming together behind the scenes. At this point in time, Keighley said that the show as a whole should be lasting between an hour and a half or two hours, with the length depending on how the event ends up playing out in real-time. For the most part, this is in line with what we've come to see from Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards in the past, both of which are hosted by Keighley.

Speaking more about what will actually be appearing at Summer Game Fest, Keighley encouraged fans to keep their expectations somewhat in check. While he teased that there will still be plenty of great reveals, Keighley said that much of what Summer Game Fest will center around is games that have already been unveiled.

"We've got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds," Keighley said. "But it definitely is a show that's primarily focused on stuff that is announced. So we're doing some good stuff for you, but definitely manage your expectations in terms of the megaton shocks that you're expecting."

Summer Game Fest is set to take place over much of June, but the event's own showcase will go live on June 9th at 11:00am PDT/2:00pm EDT. If you can't watch it for yourself, then be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll be sure to bring you all of the latest news from the presentation as it transpires.

[H/T VGC]