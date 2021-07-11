Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online Raises Over $2.8 Million for Charity

✖

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is officially over! The regularly occurring speedrunning event from Games Done Quick came to a close this weekend having raised a total of $2,897,704 for Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders. In addition to announcing the final total, Games Done Quick also announced that Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 will officially happen early next year like always from January 9th through January 16th.

If you happened to miss anything from the week-long Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online event, the various runs are thankfully archived over on the official Games Done Quick YouTube channel. Recommended highlights include the Golden Sun: The Lost Age speedrun from Plexa, the Paper Mario speedrun from JCog which included swapping cartridges, and more. The Nintendogs speedrun from ZooKetra is particularly enjoyable, but if there if you just have the time for a single speedrun, the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Black Eagle race between Kirbymastah and Claris is the one I would suggest.

And that's a wrap! #SGDQ2021 has come to a close, and although we are sad that it's over, we are beyond joyful as we have raised a total amount of $2,897,704 for @MSF_USA! Thank you to all of our runners, and to you for your generosity and support! — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 11, 2021

Thank you all so much for your support and making #SGDQ2021 an online event donation record! The speedrun fun doesn't stop however: Hotfix content continues year round! Flame Fatales, an online women's speedrunning event, is August 15-August 21!#AGDQ2022 is January 9th-16th! pic.twitter.com/J4KtuMbKGh — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 11, 2021

As noted above, the next speedrunning event from Games Done Quick is the Fleet Fatales speedrunning event from August 15th through August 21st. Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is set to take place from January 9th through January 16th. At this point, the exact schedule of speedruns for those events, both the video games included themselves and the various runners, is not yet known. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick right here.

