Summer Game Fest 2025: Every Major Reveal and Trailer From the Event

It’s that time of the year once again. Host Geoff Keighley has been thawed out from cryosleep following The Game Awards and is ready to stand on stage with microphone in hand to share news on many upcoming games, this time at Summer Game Fest. First started in 2020 in lieu of E3 taking place, SGF has since become an annual event where numerous publishers and developers from around the world show off their newest and most anticipated games. We don’t yet know what the 2025 edition of the show will have in store, but those answers will be coming incredibly soon.

Summer Game Fest is set to kick off at the top of the hour at 5pm ET/2pm PT. The show will stream across YouTube and Twitch and should last roughly two hours in total. This runtime might not be definitive, though, as Summer Game Fest has run long in the past.

If you don’t feel like watching the entirety of Summer Game Fest, though, we’ll be bringing you all of the biggest announcements and trailers from the event right here. This article will be updated in real-time as Summer Game Fest takes place with every major reveal that debuts at the show. As such, if you’d like to get a quick glimpse of all of the latest news to come from Summer Game Fest, be sure to bookmark this page or refresh it over time to stay in the loop.

Mortal Shell 2 Announced

A sequel to Mortal Shell, the cult-hit Soulslike game, is officially in the works. Mortal Shell 2 looks to be expanding upon many of the ideas found in the original game and is poised to release in 2026.

Death Stranding 2 Gets One Final Trailer

Ahead of its release later this month, Hideo Kojima revealed one last trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The video centers around two new characters in DS2, Neil and Lucy.

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Announced

Game of Thrones is getting another video game adaptation, this time with War For Westeros. It’s set to be a strategy game where players will be able to control the various factions in the Game of Thrones universe to do battle.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to Clash With Minecraft

Sega has announced that its upcoming game Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will feature racers from Like a Dragon, Persona, and more major franchises. Representation from Minecraft will also be included, but full details have yet to come about.

Code Vein 2 Revealed

Yet another Soulslike sequel was announced at Summer Game Fest, this time with Code Vein II. The Code Vein follow-up is poised to release in 2026.

Atomic Heart 2 and The Cube Revealed

Developer Mundfish revealed that it’s working on two new games set within the Atomic Heart universe. The first, that of Atomic Heart 2, is in active development and looks to expand upon many of the core mechanics of the initial game. The Cube is then an Atomic Heart spin-off that is more centered around multiplayer.

Felt That: Boxing Revealed With Hilarious Trailer

Likely the craziest announcement of Summer Game Fest so far is that of Felt That: Boxing. The project is described as “a heartfelt and hilarious puppet boxing game that’s a visual and emotional knockout.” A release window has yet to be given.

The much-anticipated multiplayer game, ARC Raiders, finally has a release date and will launch on October 30th. A new trailer for the title revealed more of its world and gameplay stylings.

Mafia: The Old Country Gets New Story Trailer

Mafia: The Old Country received a new trailer showing off its story in greater detail than ever before. The game will release this summer on August 8th.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Drops New Gameplay

Capcom has shown off its best look at Onimusha: Way of the Sword yet with this new trailer. The next game in the Onimusha series is still broadly slated for 2026, but more news should be coming soon.

New Co-Op LEGO Game Revealed

LEGO Voyagers is a new co-op LEGO game where players will play as a pair of LEGO bricks. The game features a Friend’s Pass similar to It Takes Two and Split Fiction, which means that the person who buys the game can grant access to a friend at no extra charge.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Announced

The third entry in the Jurassic World Evolution series is on the way and it’ll be here soon. The latest game in the popular park-building franchise will arrive on October 21st.

Yacht Club Games, the studio behind Shovel Knight, is finally releasing its follow-up game, Mina the Hollower, on October 31st.

Deadpool VR Revealed

Deadpool is getting another video game, this time in VR. Coming exclusively to Meta Quest 3/3S headsets, Deadpool VR will arrive later in 2025.

New Scott Pilgrim Game Revealed

Against all odds, a new Scott Pilgrim game is on the way. Dubbed Scott Pilgrim EX, this follow-up to the cult-classic beat ’em up is slated to release in 2026.

Hitman Is Adding James Bond Content

Hitman is adding the iconic James Bond villain LeChiffre from Casino Royale as its next target. LeChiffre will come to Hitman later today in a free update and will remain a target for the next month.

Capcom Announces a Whole Lot of Resident Evil Nothing

While it was expected that Capcom would announce Resident Evil 9 at SGF, it instead announced nothing at all! Capcom says it needs more time before revealing the next entry in the Resident Evil saga, but teased that such a reveal would come soon.

RGG Studio Fully Reveals New IP, Stranger Than Heaven

RGG Studio, the company behind the Like a Dragon franchise, revealed another new look at its upcoming IP Stranger Than Heaven. Details on the project are still sparse, but its gameplay was shown off in greater depth here than before.

Resident Evil Requiem Revealed

After faking fans our earlier in the presentation, Capcom closed the show by unveiling Resident Evil Requiem. The ninth mainline entry in the Resident Evil series will release in February 2026 and is going to take players back to Raccoon City.