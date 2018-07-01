Rumor: Sunset Overdrive, Bloodborne Sequels Hinted At On Amazon

Some folks were disappointed that a new Bloodborne game wasn’t announced at E3 this year, nor was Ubisoft’s much-rumored Splinter Cell. But that’s because they could possibly be building up steam for next year’s show.

Some new listings have appeared over at Amazon Italy, serving as placeholders for what could be announced games sometime in 2019. And along with both Bloodborne and Splinter Cell, another surprise sequel just might be creeping up on us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That sequel looks to be none other than Sunset Overdrive 2, which would serve as a follow-up to the Xbox One cult hit. Neither Insomniac Games nor Microsoft mentioned this title by name, but it has been a big hit again with its addition to the Xbox Game Pass service. You can see the listing at the link above, which indicates the game has a release date of December 2019. That’s likely to change tho.

Then there’s Bloodborne 2. Also showing a December 2019 release date, this could very well be a key announcement for Sony next year. And it might even possibly serve as a transition title to the PlayStation 5, if it ends up getting announced.

Finally, here’s a listing for Splinter Cell, Ubisoft’s proposed return of the hit stealth action franchise. There’s another one here as well, pointing out that the game could be coming to both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Considering that Sam Fisher recently got a mission in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, this one’s got a lot more traction than you may realize.

As always, it’s best to take these listings with a grain of salt. None of these games have been officially announced and likely won’t be for some time.

Insomniac Games is still busy wrapping up production on Spider-Man for PS4; From Software has its hands full with the forthcoming Sekido: Shadows Die Twice; and Ubisoft is all in with its forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. So next year for these announcements seems more likely.

We’d love to see these happen, though. Especially Sunset Overdrive. That game is still a lot of fun and if Insomniac could somehow capitalize on that with a bigger world and multiplayer options…man. Would that be a party.

We’ll let you know if any of these titles end up being confirmed, but you may be waiting a while.

(Hat tip to Resetera for the scoop!)