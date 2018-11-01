‘Sunset Overdrive’ Gets ESRB Rating For PC

While everyone is clamoring over Insomniac Games‘ work on Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 (and rightfully so, might we add), there’s no question that the team has made some killer games before it. This includes Sunset Overdrive, a game that released for Xbox One a few years back, becoming a cult favorite in the process. Well, hang on tight, because it looks like it could finally be making its way to another platform.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board, or ESRB for short, has just issued a rating for Sunset Overdrive on PC, which can be found here.

To no one’s surprise, the game has been given a rating of M for mature, since you do pretty much go through an open world and obliterate monsters that have come forth with the help of a contaminated energy drink. It’s been given that rating for Blood and Gore, Drug References, Sexual Themes, Strong Language and Violence.

You may be thinking, “Well, this game may be rough.” Nah. Like its Xbox One counterpart, it’s sure to be all about the fun side of taking down monsters, while using nearly unlimited mobility to get around on wires, whether you hang on them while shooting or slide across them Jet Set Radio-style and leaving your hands free for bigger weaponry.

Here’s the official description from the ESRB:

“This is a third-person shooter in which players assume the role of a young survivor battling through a mutant apocalypse. As players traverse the open-world of Sunset City, they use assault rifles and fantastical weapons (e.g., grenade launchers that shoot teddy-bear bombs, guns that shoot fireworks) to kill mutant creatures, robots, and occasional human enemies. Combat is highlighted by frequent explosions, screams of pain, and gunfire. Some explosives cause enemies to be dismembered, leaving limbs around the environment; one cutscene briefly depicts a character’s head cut off by a mutant. During the course of the game, characters and environmental elements reference sexual behavior or humor (e.g., ‘Oh, such a bold statement! It says, ‘I am a prostitute!’ and ‘How hard was it to make a porn flip book?’ ); a radio ad contains a running joke about a sex burger (e.g., ‘It’s so good you won’t be able to contain your urges to rub it all over your Sex…Burger’). The dialogue contains a handful of drug references (e.g., “You guys have been eating weed” and ‘Oh, when I get back with your drugs, we’ll discuss my offense at your assumption that I would know where to find drugs’). The words “f**k” and “sh*t” also appear in dialogue.”

So, you’re probably asking yourself, ‘Well, when can I make a stop in this wonderful world on PC?” X018 is coming up in just a matter of days, set to take place on November 10-11. We wouldn’t put it past us if Microsoft made a surprise announcement during the show…and made the game available soon thereafter for Windows, and possibly even Steam.

We’ll keep you informed when an announcement is made. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer above and dream of bowling ball-shooting guns and blasting energy creatures to smithereens.

Sunset Overdrive is available now for Xbox One if you want to check it out. And at a great price, too!