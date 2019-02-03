Toyota Supra Returns In Pinball-Themed Super Bowl Ad

Toyota is planning on showing off its new Toyota Supra 2020 during the Super Bowl in an ad centered around a fresh take on a classic game of pinball.

CNET’s Roadshow reported that the TV spot featuring the Supra’s comeback will air immediately after the halftime show takes place, so viewers won’t have to look for it until just before the third quarter starts. The ad is said to be titled “Wizard” and will feature both the new Supra and a life-sized pinball machine that the car is supposed to navigate through. Combine both the title with the content that’s supposed to be seen during the ad and it’s a pretty safe bet those watching will also hear some version of The Who’s “Pinball Wizard.”

Pinball enthusiasts might get a kick out of the ad that’ll air during the big game, but it’s the return of the Supra that’s the whole point of this upcoming ad. Toyota officially unveiled the new ride in the video above which showed off the GR Supra that made its debut at the North American International Auto Show. That reveal happened just recently towards the end of January with the car expected to be sold in the United States later this year.

“In January 2019, the fifth-generation GR Supra made its world debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, ending years of anticipation and speculation among sports car enthusiasts around the world,” Toyota said about the car’s unveiling.

This ad isn’t the only one from Toyota that’s currently scheduled to be shown during the Super Bow either with another featuring football sensation Antoinette “Toni” Harris, a female free safety for East Los Angeles College who hopes to be the first female player in the NFL. This ad lacked any references to retro games though, so those who need their pinball fix before Toyota’s second Super Bowl commercial airs will need to look elsewhere.

