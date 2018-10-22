‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ For Nintendo Switch Gets Official Details

Last week, we reported the news that a new Super Dragon Ball Heroes game was in development for Nintendo Switch, bringing card-battling action to the system like never before. Now, we've got more details of what's in store for fans of the series!

Per this report from Gematsu, the Japanese website for the game officially opened today, with first details on the game that's due for release sometime in 2019. In addition, a couple of screenshots also emerged, showcasing the intense card-fighting action.

Here's what we know about the game thus far, straight from the website!

The curtain rises on seven-versus-seven (maximum) card-based battles!

The story of a new "Hero" in the world of Dragon Ball. The Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game popular in game centers across Japan makes its debut on Nintendo Switch! Card battles have super-evolved from five to seven cards and battles are even faster. Create a team all your own from the cards you collected and aim to become the strongest hero!

1,160 cards from Super Dragon Ball Heroes!

Cards Super Dragon Ball Heroes sets one through eight, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission sets one and two will appear for a total of 1,160 cards across 10 sets!

Around 350 characters will appear, the highest amount in any Dragon Ball game ever!

The dual-screen gameplay of the arcade version is replicated on a single screen in the Nintendo Switch version!

And here's the story...

A world where the super warriors that once flourished are now treated as heroes. A card game based on the legendary warriors developed by Capsule Corporation is the latest craze.

People call it "Super Dragon Ball Heroes."

The town where "Super Dragon Ball Heroes" is so popular is called Hero Town. A boy named Beat, who visits this town for the first time, is captivated by the "Super Dragon Ball Heroes" tournament shown on the video display in town.

This is the story of a boy, from his first encounter with "Super Dragon Ball Heroes" up until his becoming of a "Hero."

Beat (Protagonist)

A boy who first comes into contact with "Super Dragon Ball Heroes" after moving to Hero Town. An encounter that will change both his own destiny, and that of the world.

Thus far, all we know is that the game is coming sometime in 2019. But as you can see from the cards, it's got a lot of variety. So fans are sure to love it!

(Hat tip to Gematsu for the scoop!)