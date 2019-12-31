Super Mario 64 Split-Screen Multiplayer Mod Runs on an Actual Nintendo 64

Super Mario 64 is easily one of the most beloved games of all-time. Released alongside the Nintendo 64 in 1996, the game took Mario into the third dimension. While it wasn’t the first 3D platformer, it was a massive transition for fans that grew up on Mario’s 2D outings, and it easily could have turned out to be a disaster. Fortunately, that was not the case, and the game still holds a special place in the hearts of many a gamer. One such gamer, Kaze Emanuar, decided to take things a step further with the creation of a mod that allows the game to be enjoyed simultaneously with two players!

What’s most impressive about Emanuar’s mod is that it can be seen played on an actual Nintendo 64, rather than through an emulator. In the mod, the second player can take on the game as Luigi. When one character enters a doorway, both enter at the same time, and when one brother dies, both fail on their quest.

While this mod is the first time Super Mario 64 can be played cooperatively, it is not the first time Luigi has been playable in the game. For years after Super Mario 64‘s release, rumors circulated that the bashful brother was somehow unlockable in the game. It wasn’t until Super Mario 64 DS released alongside the Nintendo DS in 2004, however, that Luigi was added to the game. The character appeared alongside Yoshi, Wario and, of course, Mario.

Game mods are certainly interesting for hardcore fans. While they might not be “legitimate” in the eyes of the original developer, they do gives players an interesting window into what could have been. In the video, Emanuar states that the game still runs at the same speed, and posits that Nintendo could have included the option when the game initially released. Of course, there are a number of reasons Nintendo might have opted not to include the option, including the extra development time, which might have been at a premium, at the time. As it is, this is a very cool change, and one that might be of interest for those looking to revisit the game with a friend!

