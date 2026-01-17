Hytale’s First Major Update Is Live (Here’s What It Does)

After a bumpy road to release, Hytale is finally out in the world in Early Access. And it’s off to a great start, with millions of players diving into the Minecraft-inspired fantasy game so far. Like any Early Access release, though, the plan is for Hytale to keep getting better as it goes. Now, just a few days after its Early Access launch, Hytale has its first major update.

The first Hytale update is available to install via the dedicated PC client as of January 17th. This first update adds a good bit of new content to the game, including dinosaurs and new NPCs. Alongside this new content, Hytale Update 1 adds several bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, including balance adjustments for combat and crafting. You’ll also notice some new audio and visual effects, with updated sounds for breaking stone, riding horses, and more. In all, it’s a pretty decent-sized update that should improve the Hytale experience for Early Access players.

Update 1 is the first of many planned updates to Hytale throughout Early Access. The dev team notes that they are “committed to maintaining a rapid patching cadence to address issues and improve the game as quickly as possible.” So, it looks like this is just the beginning of making the Minecraft-inspired game run even better.

If you want the full list of what’s new with this first big Hytale update, you can check out the full patch notes as shared on the official Hytale website below:

World & Environment

Added dinosaurs and other NPCs to populate the underground jungles. They currently use placeholder behaviours and are a work in progress.

NOTE: These new NPCs required a change to the environment in the biome, so you will need to generate new unexplored areas to see them.

Devastated Lands sewers now have proper atmospheric effects and creature spawns.

Areas beneath volcanoes now use volcanic environmental effects.

Fixed entity placements, textures, and interiors in Feran villages.

Removed an invisible filler block behind the bench in the Forgotten Temple.

NPCs & Creatures

Added knockback resistance to NPCs that previously did not have it.

Fire-themed NPCs and creatures should now be immune to fire damage. However, they’ll still catch on fire for now.

The Crystal Earth Golem’s combat behavior and spin attack have been improved.

Skeletons should no longer take drowning damage.

Kweebecs should now be immune to the environmental damage caused by cactus and brambles.

Replaced Trork Shaman placeholder summon animation.

Added proper loot tables to Kweebecs and Trorks in the Whisperfrost Frontiers.

Livestock should no longer climb on top of the Chicken Coop.

Cautious wildlife predators, such as the Fox, should no longer engage players unless attacked.

Crafting, Items & Farming

The Backpack and its upgrades are now easier to obtain:Base backpack now requires a Tier 1 Workbench (down from Tier 2).

Base backpack cost reduced to 8 Medium Leather (down from 16).

Upgrading the backpack for the first time now requires a Tier 2 Workbench (down from Tier 3).

Light, Medium, and Heavy Hide now take 10 less seconds to process into Leather.

Crafting benches can now pull materials from chests within 14 blocks horizontally (up from 7) and 6 blocks vertically (up from 4).

Processing benches now display item tooltips in the upgrade requirements panel.

All raw fruits and vegetables should now only grant Health Regen I. Cooking them grants additional benefits.

Dropped items should no longer get stuck on the side of blocks.

Torches and other handheld light sources can now be placed on the ground when equipped in the Utility Slot while wielding a pickaxe or a hatchet.

Pickaxes and hatchets are now only swung when using the primary action.

Corn now gives 1 Essence Of Life instead of 4 when exchanged in the Farming Bench as it was previously misconfigured making it better than higher tier crops.

Fully grown Cauliflower and Pumpkin no longer drop regular seeds when broken by hand or with any tool

Fully grown Eternal Crops no longer drop eternal seeds when broken by hand or with any tool

Wood Logs now display their respective “wood type”

Example: Oak Log will display “Hardwood” in It’s Tooltip.

When a crafting recipe previously required a type of “Trunk” this is now displayed correctly as “Log” instead.

Example: “Hardwood Trunk” is displayed as “Hardwood Log” in the recipe requirements.

When a crafting recipe requires a specific Log Type (Such as Hardwood) the tooltip now displays which Trees can drop that type of Log

Example: “Softwood Log” will display “Banyan, Beech and Aspen” in It’s tooltip.

Woodcutter’s Block no longer displays as “Dev” item quality, and no longer has it’s un-used processing bench interaction it is now a decorative furniture block that can also be crafted in the Furniture Bench.

Audio & Visual Effects

New hit and break sounds for stone.

New hit and break sounds for ores with additional layered effects.

Horses now properly play running sounds while mounted.

Torch burn loop replaced with a softer ambient sound.

Adjusted volumes for cocoon breaking, pig, piglet, and warthog sounds.

Reduced pitch variation on sword swings.

Added new ore breaking particles.

Added fruit eating particles. More to come later for other food types.

A new particle effect now appears above an NPC’s head when absorbing their memory.

Updated health potion visual effects with new glitter, glow, and spiral particles.

Fixed rope offset when held in hand.

Fixed hand positioning for various plants, flowers, and foliage.

UI, Performance & Quality of Life

You can now sleep starting at 7:30 PM.

Added an information panel explaining the Memories system when interacting with The Heart of Orbis for the first time. Can be viewed again by clicking on the ‘?’ in the top-left corner of the Memories UI.

Toggle Fullscreen, Switch HUD, and Take Screenshot can no longer be bound to mouse buttons.

The game now warns when launching pre-release versions or opening worlds from different versions.

Field of view while sprinting is now limited to 160° to prevent hyper-drive effect.

Cancelling LAN server discovery now works correctly.

The interaction system now handles server lag spikes better.

Character Customization

New eye types: Cat Eye, Demonic Eyes, Goat Eye, Reptile Eye.

New mouth options: Large Mouth, Tiny Lips.

New hair color: Lavender.

Reworked Bangs hairstyle and brightened Dark Brown color.

Featherbound Hood is now correctly showing for the Supporter edition.

Combat & Balance

Weapon attacks should now check for line of sight.

The regular Burn effect now generally deals less damage. Burn applied by lava remains unchanged.

Cactus and brambles now deal the Environmental damage type.

Commands & Server

Fixed argument order for teleport commands. /tp <player> <targetPlayer>

Give command now supports specifying item durability.

Whitelist and ban commands now support both online usernames and offline UUIDs.

The server now uses “Bottleneck Bandwidth and Round-trip propagation time” (BBR) congestion control for QUIC.

Improved authentication and session token error handling.

Bug Fixes & Stability

Fixed a misconfiguration that allowed weapon Charged Attacks to not consume Stamina correctly when swapping to another hotbar slot at the right time.

Fixed signature ready sound playing incorrectly in adventure mode.

Fixed regular expression parsing in /replace command.

Fixed an issue where signature attacks could be used without signature energy.

Fixed some items allowing longer interaction ranges than intended.

Fixed fluid flow behavior when stacking water sources.

Fixed crash when using non-English folder names for screenshots.

Fixed crash when selecting certain hairstyles with variants.

Fixed crash caused by corrupt cached avatar previews.

Fixed crash when the memories plugin fails to load.

Fixed an issue where rewards from restoring memories were granted too early and did not match the correct number of memories required.

Fixed “waiting for chunks” taking too long at <128 view distance.

Fixed crash when updating player model.

Fixed localization loop affecting Norwegian language users.

Fixed race condition in instance teleport that caused entity removal and re-add issues.

Fixed session refresh for singleplayer servers.

Fixed various issues with crop growth where certain crops like Tomatoes would not grow correctly, chunks are now saved when a farming block updates.

Extras

Paw print emoji

Are you excited to see the first patch for Hytale released so quickly?