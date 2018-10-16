‘Super Mario Bros’ and ‘Super Mario 64’ Collide With This Mashup Video

One YouTuber took it upon themselves to bring together the classic world of Super Mario Bros. and combine it with that of its Nintendo 64 counterpart. The end result? Pure glorious Mario goodness and for that – we thank them.

The video in question comes from Kaze Emanuar and we’ve shared a quite a bit of their stuff in the past. This was also the same channel that brought us that incredible Super Mario 64 Portal 3 mod that we shared earlier this week – their stuff is just too good not to share.

Though this Super Mario Bros. 64 mashup is still a work-in-progress, we’ve got our first look at how it all comes together with the World 1 video above. The combination of graphic styles is pretty interesting, with the UI we’re all familiar with from the 64-era game. With the different camera angle and graphic design paired with the old-school levels, this is the perfect blend of the ages and an interesting experience for gamers that grew up when both titles reigned supreme.

This same modder also gave us a Bowsette mod, for better or for worse, but they are available for hire and is very well-known in the modding community as a whole for their incredible projects, imaginative redesigns, and drop-of-the-hat creations.

Want even more Super Mario 64 in your life? You can check out our game hub right here for more mods, cosplays, and more from the beloved title that Nintendo gave us back in 1996. If you want to take part in some of the epic PC mods out there for the Nintendo classic, you can also check out the game through this online emulator as well.

For more about the game:

“On a bright, sunny day in the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario goes to visit the princess but finds her castle eerily empty. Leaping through pictures hanging from the walls, he enters 15 magical worlds in a quest to collect the 120 Power Stars pilfered by evil Bowser and save the day. The game’s vast worlds teem with daunting obstacle courses, hidden items, puzzles and more than 30 types of enemies. Take advantage of Mario’s large selection of moves, including running, jumping, swimming, stomping, punching, and even backward somersaulting! Special caps give him short-lived powers, including the ability to fly. Super Mario 64 features unmatched camera control that makes adventuring in its 3D world a snap, even for newcomers.”