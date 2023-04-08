Jack Black Wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel

Jack Black wants to see Pedro Pascal join the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel. The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks like it's going to be one of the biggest movies of 2023, if not the biggest when all is said and done. The movie is on track to make well over $300 million at the box office in its first weekend, giving it a record breaking opening. With that said, it seems like a sequel or spin-offs are likely already coming down the pipeline. The cast has already spoken about their hopes for future films, including a Luigi's Mansion adaptation, but Universal hasn't announced anything just yet.

Either way, some of the cast are also imagining who should join them in the sequel. Jack Black told GameSpot he isn't sure if he will be returning as Illumination may opt to focus on a different villain. However, Black suggested that maybe Mario will face off against someone so evil, that it requires Bowser to team up with him. He noted Wario may be the perfect match and stated he believes Pedro Pascal should play the part.

"You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain?" said Black "Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."

Of course, we have no idea what the plans are for the sequel. It will also likely be years before it materializes given how long it took to get this movie to the screen. Either way, it seems likely we can count on a new Mario movie. Whether Pedro Pascal will join the cast is also up in the air, especially since he's already part of another massive video game adaptation. Only time will tell what comes of the sequel, but hopefully, Wario does make his big screen debut soon.

