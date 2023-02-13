Super Mario Bros. Movie's New TV Spot Includes Awesome Luigi Easter Egg

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's latest marketing effort lets fans directly interact with Luigi. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been cooking up for quite a while under Universal's animation studio, Illumination. Fans have waited years for an authentic Mario movie and this may finally be the one. Of course, there was a Mario movie many decades ago, but it's widely regarded as one of the worst video game adaptations and that is a relatively high bar. We are just now getting to a point where Hollywood is understanding how to adapt games with things like The Last of Us and some other recent projects. Mario looks like it has the potential to join those ranks as well.

During the Super Bowl, Universal released a new ad for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but it wasn't like a lot of other movie ads. Unlike The Flash and Fast X, this didn't include footage from the film. It was simply an in-universe ad for Mario and Luigi's plumbing service and it's shot in a way that is intended to make it look pretty crappy and low budget. The ad was completed with a website to visit and a phone number to call. Naturally, fans visited the website and discovered some new info about the movie, but if you called the number, you got an extra surprise. The call goes to voicemail and Charlie Day as Luigi informs fans of all of the services related to the New York-based plumbing company before redirecting them to a text chain with the same number.

Fans who text will then be signed up to receive notifications about the movie in the lead up to its release and receive a digital business card for the Mario brothers. If you want to see for yourself, you can reach the number at: 929-556-2746. It's a pretty fun little Easter egg and also ensures fans will get to see future marketing efforts as they hit the internet.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 7th, 2023. Are you looking forward to the movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.