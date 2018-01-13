Super Meat Boy Nintendo Switch Sales Crush Expectations, Switch Features Coming to PC

The Nintendo Switch continues on into 2018 on a high note with impressive sales and an ever growing library. With Super Meat Boy now on the hybrid control, the indie title has absolutely shredded expectations and fared impressively, especially compared to its original Xbox 360 sales.

The ‘Team Meat’ Twitter account took to social media to spread the good news and fans of the darling title couldn’t get enough of it!

Super Meat Boy on Switch first day sales came shockingly close to it’s debut on Xbox 360 back in 2010. That’s. nuts. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) January 12, 2018

Some of the fan reactions were pretty great too:

I am waiting for the physical version. I already have the game on Vita, PS4, PC and Xbox 360. Forever is my most anticipated game of 2018. — Alberto 🐸 (@Nvidiouz) January 13, 2018

The Switch is the perfect indie machine — ✖️ SUPERS0NICBOOM ✖️ (@SUPERS0NICBOOM) January 12, 2018

To be perfectly fair, Switch is the newest toy SMB hadn’t been on and the stereotype that Switch fans are starved for games and will buy anything vaguely of quality has merit And yes, I did buy it again after having it on PC, PS4, Vita, and Wii U. God damn it — Twîlight Spãrklé (@Twilight5parkle) January 13, 2018

Amazing! Congrats guys!! — Jools Watsham (@JoolsWatsham) January 13, 2018

Meat Boy and Mudds got me into indie gaming, pretty much all I buy nowadays is indie. — My600PoundHost (@tinfoilanxiety) January 13, 2018

To go along with one of the above comments about the Switch being the perfect platform for Indie gaming, Team Meat also agreed by provided a warning as well, “As of right now, yes. I hope that continues but any market with an influx of products is bound to become bloated without careful curation.”

For those Super Meat Boy fans that have no desire to play the game on Switch, or even own the hybrid console, there’s good news still. Some of the Nintendo Switch exclusive features will be making their way onto the PC platform, confirms the developing team, including the new RACE MODE that gives a two-player, split-screen experience. At this time, it’s only available for the Switch but that will chance soon for PC players.

Super Meat Boy is available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.