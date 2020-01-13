More Super Nintendo World News Imminent

Ever since it was first announced back in 2015, Nintendo fans have been waiting with bated breath for new information on Super Nintendo World, the upcoming theme park attraction for Universal Studios Japan. While some small details and images have trickled out during construction, fans will finally get some solid information straight from the horse’s mouth. The official Twitter account for Universal Studios Japan has revealed that some form of announcement is coming later today! The post will arrive at noon in Japan, or 10 p.m. EST. With the park set to open later this year, it only makes sense that news would finally start to arrive.

It will be interesting to see what gets revealed! Nintendo clearly sees the partnership with Universal as an opportunity to expand the reach of the Mario brand, moving forward. While the Nintendo Switch is performing quite well at the moment, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has expressed his concerns about Nintendo’s ability to reach the same iconic status as Disney, given some of the stereotypes surrounding video games. Finding new avenues to sell audiences on the company’s characters will play a major part in Nintendo’s ability to reach that goal, so there could be a lot riding on the attraction’s success!

One area fans are undoubtedly interested to hear more about is the supposed integration with the Nintendo Switch hardware. Back in September, Universal Parks & Resorts chairman and CEO Tom Williams hinted at some kind of integration using a score-tracking wrist-band that “actually interfaces back with your game consoles.” It certainly sounds intriguing, but no additional information has been revealed, just yet.

While the attraction’s focus seems to be on the Mario family at the moment, it will be interesting to see if Universal will eventually add other Nintendo owned IP to the parks. Franchises like Animal Crossing, Metroid, and Splatoon would be perfect fits for theme park attractions! Nintendo undoubtedly hopes to use the attraction to elevate their brands on a global stage, so it would only make sense to see more in the future. Of course, it just might hinge on the success of Super Nintendo Land in the first place.

