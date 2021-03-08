Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Date Announced

✖

Universal Studios Japan has announced today that Super Nintendo World will officially have its new grand opening date will be March 18th. It had previously been delayed from its grand opening in early February due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Given that the grand opening date is only 10 days from now, barring unforeseen circumstances, it seems like it really will finally happen.

That said, even though it did not have a grand opening as of yet, it appears that there were limited preview opportunities for some folks. Plenty of video and photos of the new theme park have been floating around with people inside and enjoying the attractions, though it clearly was not anywhere close to capacity.

"After careful consideration of all aspects of the current situation, Universal Studios Japan is postponing the grand opening of its new 'SUPER NINTENDO WORLD' until after the state of emergency for Osaka prefecture, issued yesterday, is lifted," the company announced back in January. "Also during the state of emergency, we will set additional capacity limitations in accordance with the government and the local authorities’ guidelines."

As noted above, Super Nintendo World is now set to hold its grand opening on March 18th. It had previously been set to having its grand opening in Universal Studios Japan on February 4th. While this is the first of these, Super Nintendo World is eventually expected to expand across the majority of the Universal Studios parks, including in the United States. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.

