How to Watch to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Final DLC Fighter Reveal

Today is the day! Nintendo is set to reveal the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate via a streamed presentation from director Masahiro Sakurai very, very soon. It is known that this will feature the reveal of the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter and more, and we’ve gathered together everything you need to know about how to watch, when it is, and what to expect.

How to Watch the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Reveal

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation from director Masahiro Sakurai is set to take place shortly at 10AM ET/7AM PT. As usual, the stream itself will likely be archived immediately following the event. The main stream that Nintendo seems to be pointing everyone to is on YouTube, and we’ve embedded it above for ease of access.

What to Expect From the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Reveal

While the exact details about what Sakurai will reveal during the stream today are unknown, it is known that the presentation will focus largely on the reveal of the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter. It will include the release date for the as-yet-unannounced fighter as well as the reveal of the final Mii Fighter costumes. The stream is expected to be roughly 40 minutes in length, which likely means that there will be plenty of supplementary material in it as well.

Fan speculation seems most intense for the possible addition of Master Chief from the Halo franchise or Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything, of course, as Nintendo is always willing to do its own thing. Even among those two, Sora seems more likely than Master Chief at this point.

As noted above, the final presentation about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the reveal of the last DLC fighter is set to take place relatively soon at 10AM ET/7AM PT. It is unclear exactly what character will be the last DLC fighter. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate itself is currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. The most recent DLC fighter prior to the announce today was the addition of Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken franchise. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right here.

