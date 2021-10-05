Halo Developer Says Master Chief Won’t Appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

In a few short hours, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will reveal the final fighter for the Nintendo Switch game. Speculation is at an all-time high on the eve of the announcement, but there’s one potential fighter that has apparently been debunked: Master Chief will not appear in the game. That news was shared tonight by Halo community manager John Junyszek. Junyszek played along with a viral Tweet saying that the final fighter in Smash Bros. Ultimate would be a character from the last game the user played. Junyszek replied with “maybe one day,” then followed up with “(aka not happening, but would be sick).”

The news is sure to come as a disappointment to a lot of Halo fans! The character is easily one of gaming’s biggest icons, which would have made him a good fit for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, despite the fact that he has never appeared in a Nintendo game. Some fans weren’t sure whether to believe Junyszek, and one even questioned whether the community manager would be privy to such information. Junyszek said that 343 Industries is kept closely in the loop when it comes to collaborations, and would certainly be aware of Microsoft and Nintendo’s plans for Master Chief.

“We do crossovers all the time (Sea of Thieves, Fortnite, etc.). With cool partnerships like these, both teams (us and them) work closely to ensure the crossovers fit naturally within their universe while staying true and respectful to the original designs,” Junyszek replied.

Microsoft currently has two fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Banjo & Kazooie and Steve. When it comes to characters from companies other than Nintendo, there are multiple publishers that have three representatives, including Capcom and Square Enix. It’s possible that a different Microsoft character could make the cut (Doom Slayer has long been rumored), or it could be from a different publisher entirely. Fans will just have to watch tomorrow’s presentation to find out who the final character will be!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you disappointed Master Chief won’t be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Did you want to see the Halo star on Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!