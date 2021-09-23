Master Chief Fans Are Expecting Him to Be the Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character

On September 23rd, the next Nintendo Direct will be held, and it seems quite likely that the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character will be revealed. This has not been confirmed by Nintendo, but it seems like a strong possibility, since the final fighter is slated to release before the end of the year. Naturally, fans are getting some last-minute speculation in, and many believe that Halo’s Master Chief could be the next fighter. Master Chief would represent Microsoft’s third fighter in the game, following Banjo & Kazooie, and Minecraft‘s Steve. A Halo game has never appeared on a Nintendo platform (though a Halo DS game was apparently in development). However, there’s been a strong demand for the character to appear, and Nintendo does listen to the fans when it comes to these fighters. Perhaps we’ll see the Halo star make his first appearance on Nintendo Switch!

Are you hoping to see Master Chief in Smash? Which character are you hoping to see announced? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

