New Super Smash Bros. Tease Has OG Fans Excited

A new Super Smash Bros. tease has fans of the Nintendo series excited, particularly those with extra affection for Super Smash Bros. Melee. Despite being 20 years old, Super Smash Bros. Melee remains one of the most popular fighting games in the world, with a vibrant competitive scene kept alive by a very passionate fanbase. Despite this, it’s been given the cold shoulder by EVO, the most popular fighting game tournament in the world. Thankfully for fans of the game, EVO has fairly new ownership in the form of Sony and RTS.

For those that don’t know: popular Twitch streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the co-founders of RTS, and its current CCO, which means she’s now one of the co-owners of EVO. While we’ve known about the acquisition of EVO by Sony and RTS for a while, we didn’t know until this week that Pokimane is at the helm of the latter.

To that end, and as you would expect, during a recent stream, Pokimane addressed the fighting game community and seem to hint that she’s planning to bring Super Smash Bros. Melee back to EVO, a show it hasn’t been a part of since 2018, despite considerable demand.

During the stream, Pokimane extended her appreciation for the fighting game community and how welcoming it’s been, noting that she believes the community has been ignored and starved of attention for years.

While speaking about the fighting game community and EVO, Super Smash Bros. Melee came up, which is when Pokimane noted that she’s made note of the demand to see the game brought back to EVO.

“Do you know the amount of friends that have messaged me and were like ‘Free Melee! Can you get it back on the main stage,’ and I was like, ‘noted guys, noted’.”

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not Pokimane, RTS, and Sony will make good on this subtle tease, but at the moment, iit’s enough to have fans of the series excited.

