7 Super Smash Bros. Features We’d Love to See in the Next Game

Nintendo created a masterpiece with the Super Smash Bros. series and it is still going strong. With multiple games, the roster has incorporated many fan-favorite characters from Nintendo and third-party franchises. Each game in the Super Smash Bros. adds more characters and content, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the most robust. However, there are still features missing from the series, and some are in desperate need of improvement. Fans have a laundry list of items they want in the series going forward, and we have compiled a list of the seven must-have features we want Nintendo to incorporate in the next Super Smash Bros. game for it to succeed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rollback Netcode

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate challenge cup.

The first and most important feature Nintendo needs to add to the next Super Smash Bros. is rollback netcode. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s online functionality is simply terrible. Players could experience a match that plays perfectly, but then the very next match could be the most laggy game ever. Input lag and buffer are other offensive features of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but its network is probably the worst. Nintendo supposedly considered rollback netcode but ultimately decided against it. Hopefully, this choice is reconsidered with a sequel to Smash Ultimate and Nintendo fans can finally play a good online match.

Online Lobbies

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doubles match.

Following rollback netcode, introducing proper online lobbies is a must. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate currently has rooms and a single lobby, which eventually turns into Elite Smash once players reach a certain GSP. But Super Smash Bros. Ultimate uses a preferred ruleset, which doesn’t even work half the time. Even with this feature turned on, players are forced into matches with rulesets they don’t want to play. Furthermore, having lobbies for doubles and squad strike would make these fantastic modes viable outside of local play. Super Smash Bros. Wii U/3DS even had lobbies, so it’s confusing why this feature was refused. Apparently, “Everyone is Here” doesn’t include lobbies.

Better Training

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Training mode.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has the best Training Mode in the series, but it still needs more. Specifically, mechanics that are crucial to competitive Smash need to be implemented. The next Super Smash Bros. needs to give tutorials on DI, SDI, and Teching. All three of these are basically hidden features, and one of the most reliable ways to learn it is through practice. But unless players have dedicated training partners, it isn’t easy to set up situations where these skills can easily be honed. Nintendo could add specific tutorial missions that target improving DI, SDI, and Teching to help train the next generation of professional Smash players.

Enhanced Stage Editor

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shared content.

The Stage Editor in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is definitely the best it’s ever been, but I want even more. Each iteration of the game improves the Stage Editor, so it makes sense for Nintendo to continue doing so. While more features, backgrounds, and mechanics are definitely needed, a major improvement would be how players share custom stages. The current method is a pain, making it hard to find fun and exciting custom stages. Nothing is worse than putting time and effort into creating a thrilling stage, only for it to be buried amongst mediocre stages that no one wants to play.

More Mii Fighters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mii gunner, swordfighter, and brawler.

Mii Fighters are controversial characters, but they provide players an avenue to play custom characters. Currently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features the Swordfighter, Brawler, and Gunner, but with such a diverse cast of characters, new classes of Mii Fighters should be added. A heavyweight version of the Swordfighter, an animalistic version of the Brawler, and a spellcasting variant of the Gunner would be simple and great additions. Even adding more custom moves and enhanced costume customization would go a long way toward making Mii Fighters better.

Single-Player Story

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate spirits.

The best single-player content in the series comes from Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and a return is needed in the next Super Smash Bros. The Spirit Mode in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is okay, but there isn’t any real life behind the mode. With such an expansive and impressive roster, fans want to see characters interact. With so many different worlds colliding in one game, these interactions have unlimited potential. The Subspace Emissary was incredible for its character interactions and enemy diversity, and the next Smash could learn a lot from it.

Competitive Nintendo Support

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster.

It is no secret Nintendo has been unkind to the competitive Smash scene. Nintendo refuses to acknowledge the series as a fighting game and does nothing to support professional Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee players. In fact, the company actively tries to hurt the competitive scene. Compare that to the likes of Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, or Rivals of Aether 2, and it’s clear to see how hard professional Smash players have it. Nintendo has the opportunity to fix this rift with the competitive community but must tread carefully.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is already one of the best in the series, but with these additions, Nintendo could make the best Super Smash Bros. game ever. Melee fans have long since held onto the decades-old game while most players jump into the next title, and the Nintendo Switch 2 and the next Super Smash Bros. have the chance to bring these communities together.