Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Surprised With New Update

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update has just been dropped by Nintendo, surprising all that still play the game on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. This is the first SSBU update released since February, and comes as a complete surprise. Unfortunately, there isn't much to the update. Nintendo previously announced it was done with support for SSBU, and this isn't a deter from that commitment. There isn't any new content or any new features. It is an update out of nowhere though.

In addition to releasing the update, Nintendo has gone ahead and provided the patch notes for the update as well. It is possible the update does more than what the patch notes note, but if it doesn't, then the update does one thing, which is fix an issue with Global Smash Power.

More specifically, according to the patch notes for the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update -- Update 13.0.3 -- all the update does is fix the issue with Global Smash Power where it would not return to appropriate levels when the connection was disrupted with specific timing at the end of the match.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 13.0.3 Patch Notes:

Online

Fixed an issue in which Global Smash Power would not return to appropriate levels when the connection was disrupted with specific timing at the end of a match.

Whether this will be the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update, probably not. The game still commands a fairly decent player base and while Nintendo will not support with any further content or features, it needs to keep the game up and running. To this end, when problems like this one arise, it will need to fix them. That said, it could be months, if not a year before we see another update considering the last before this one was back in February.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more coverage on the Switch exclusive -- including all of the latest SSBU news, all of the latest SSBU rumors and leaks, and all of the latest SSBU speculation -- click here.