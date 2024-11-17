Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update May Tease Plans for Switch 2

A recent move from Nintendo associated with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has some speculating about plans that the company could have with the franchise on Switch 2. For the most part with every new Nintendo console, it can be expected that the platform will end up featuring a new 3D Super Mario game, a new Mario Kart title, and a new Super Smash Bros. entry. That was true with the Nintendo Switch as it saw Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate all hit the platform in its first two years on the market. Now, with the Nintendo Switch 2 now on the horizon, fans are beginning to wonder what games might be in store for the console, and it’s starting to look like a new Super Smash Bros. is very much possible.

Pointed out by Event Hubs, Nintendo recently released a new ad for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in particular. The move is a bit of an odd one as Smash Ultimate launched all the way back in 2018 and isn’t necessarily a new game on Switch. While it remains one of the most popular games on the hardware with tens of millions of units sold, it’s strange to see Nintendo spotlighting Smash Bros. in this capacity in 2024.

As such, the implication here might be that Nintendo is wanting to keep Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at the forefront of the minds of many because it could have a new entry in the cards. This new game, which would likely come to Nintendo Switch 2, could even be unveiled in tandem with the upcoming console. Although this might seem like a stretch, Nintendo has also recently released a new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its famed director, Masahiro Sakurai, has teased that his next project has been in the works since 2022. While there’s no guarantee that Sakurai is making another Smash game, this timeline would definitely line up given that Smash Ultimate’s development primarily wrapped in 2021.

If a new Super Smash Bros. game is indeed being planned for Nintendo Switch 2, the biggest question would be the nature of this entry. Since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was quite literally the ultimate version of the franchise that included all previous characters and stages, it remains to be seen how Nintendo would follow up on this installment. One such option would be to greatly slim down the roster of SSBU but introduce a variety of new characters to take their place. Conversely, given how successful Smash Ultimate has been, Nintendo might choose to simply remaster it for Switch 2 to keep it relevant on the new Nintendo console.

No matter what the truth might be, it’s essentially guaranteed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate won’t mark the end of the beloved franchise. Super Smash Bros. is far too popular and makes Nintendo way too much money to have it come to an end with Smash Ultimate. Whether or not this new ad represent the first such tease of what’s to come isn’t yet known, but we might very well learn more in 2025.