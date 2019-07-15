Izuku Midoriya Joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate With New Mod

Earlier this year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch added Persona 5’s protagonist Joker to its roster. This summer it will add Dragon Quest XI’s protagonist Hero. And in the fall, the platform fighter will add Banjo-Kazooie. But who will come after remains a mystery. There’s two DLC spots left, and there’s been a few rumors pointing at Waluigi, Shantae, Doom Slayer, and more, but these are just rumors. And so the question remains: who will Nintendo add with the final two slots? Well, it’d be cool if they added Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the My Hero Academia anime. Will this happen? Probably not. But thankfully, we have mods. And recently modder Demonslayerx8 created a mod that adds Deku into the game, well, kind of.

More specifically, the modder added Deku into the game via Little Mac. In other words, it’s just Deku with Little Mac’s stances, moves, and more. Thankfully, Little Mac is a pretty good placeholder for Deku. And, of course, beggars can’t be choosers. Below, you can peep the mod in action, courtesy fo BeardBear:

Deku would be a pretty good DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but he probably wouldn’t be my choice. Personally, I’m hoping to see a Marvel character and then Waluigi as the final DLC character.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: ‘Ultimate’ is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date,” reads the opening of our review.

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.